Cowaramup kids show 'crazy' support for cancer charity | Photos

The mighty AMRZons football team came away from their annual clash with the Margaret River Masters on Friday night with yet another win, and a huge donation heading towards local cancer charity, River Angels.
The yearly event sees large crowds head to Gloucester Park to watch the game, which pits the AMRZons - a team consisting of local women keen to support the charity - against the Masters men's team.
Player and spokesperson Jesse Pateman said the turnout for this year's game was "awesome" and support for the event raffle was overwhelming.
Jodie Cranfield from Witchcliffe won the major prize, a $3,100 e-bike donated by Guy Pathe from Margaret River Electric Bikes.
"Jodie was so happy, and wanted to thank our amazing community for the success of the fundraiser for River Angels," Jesse said.
As well as fundraising success, Jesse said the team, led by coaches Shane Joyce and Joel Lawrance, managed to come away with a win.
Earlier in the week, students and teachers at Cowaramup Primary School (and their parents!) broke out the glitter spray and ultra-hold gel to create some truly awe-inspiring hairstyles to raise money for River Angels.
The day was the brainchild of fellow student Amelie Haywood, who was inspired to raise some funds for cancer research after watching a television show.
"There was this girl who raised some money and I just thought I would start something and ask permission to raise some money," she explained.
The young philanthropist was pleasantly surprised by support from the school and her fellow students, who quickly joined the effort and made it a whole-school event.
Amelie said she was looking forward to holding another appeal later in the year to support Just Home and people experiencing homelessness.
"It's just wonderful to see, we're of course so supportive of what Amelie suggested and pretty soon the whole school was on board," said teacher Kristy McKinley.
AMRZon player and local teacher Sophie Hugall was at the school ahead of Friday's game to accept the cheque for more than $530 on behalf of River Angels and thanked Amelie and the school cohort for their contribution.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
