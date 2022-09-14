Expanded first aid training on the way for WA schools

An expansion of first aid training opportunities in WA public schools will aim to increase competency of staff and ease the pressure on schools to facilitate their own training programs.
From the start of Term 1 2023, staff registration and first aid training costs will be funded centrally by the Department of Education.
Previously, schools were required to fund training, develop first aid plans and ensure enough staff members were trained in first aid, using their allocated school budget.
Next year, schools will also have access to contracted, State Government-endorsed training providers, rather than having to source their own.
Education and Training Minister Sue Ellery said schools had raised the issue of cost and administration as barriers to implementing those requirements.
"From next year, schools won't have to fund first aid training from their own budgets, and they will be able to easily select a trusted provider," she said.
"This will give parents and carers extra comfort that there will be staff on hand to assist if their child should need first aid while they are at school."
The WA Pre-Primary to Year 10 Health and Physical Education Curriculum will also be updated to include examples of teaching principles of first aid to school students.
Consultation on the proposed changes to the curriculum will be undertaken by the School Curriculum and Standards Authority during Term 4, 2022.
"First aid training is invaluable - not only for individual staff members, but for the entire student population and school community," said Ms Ellery.
"It is crucial that there are staff who feel confident in responding to any accident or emergency that may occur at school, and to help, we are making first aid training more accessible.
"You never know when you might need to administer first aid, so getting students familiar with it while they are at school will no doubt serve them well at school, in the home and when they are out in the community."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.