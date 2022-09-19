Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Residents report steady Ringtail possum numbers in annual count

September 19 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents in Busselton and Dunsborough have embraced the annual count, with population numbers appearing to remain stable in the area. Pictures: Supplied

Busselton and Dunsborough residents have turned their torches to the trees for the 2022 Western Ringtail Possum Tally.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.