WA Guitar Festival gives local economy a valuable boost

The director of the Strings Attached: West Australian Guitar Festival says he hopes to see the event grow to become part of Margaret River's identity, as statistics reveal the annual festival delivers a boost to the economy and provides job opportunities for locals.
"Much like Nannup and Bridgetown have their own festivals which light up the main street and bring so much to the community, we're really working on building each year to better the last and create more opportunities for the local community to come together and immerse themselves in a town-wide celebration for the creativity which this region identifies with so strongly," said festival director, Dan White.
He said Strings Attached 2021 delivered an $812,383 boost to the local economy through tourism and business spend, while 67 percent of the festival's total spend was directed into local businesses and service providers, an increase of 6 percent on the previous year.
"The event provided direct employment and professional development opportunities for over 70 paid staff and volunteers in addition to the extra work it generated for staff at the 13 venues who were involved in the 2021 festival."
The event returns to Margaret River this October for its third year, and Mr White said some of the country's finest musicians and guitar aficionados were eager to make the trip down south.
"The community of guitar players, makers and lovers here in WA is absolutely incredible and there just has to be something which brings all of us together once a year to celebrate music, creativity, education, innovation and connect with other people who share that appreciation for guitars and good music," he said.
The three day festival attracts guitar players as well as music enthusiasts from around the State who have the chance to take in more than 70 performances, masterclasses, workshops and panel discussions across nine Margaret River venues.
Musician Josh Cunningham, who will appear at the festival alongside Felicity Urquhart, said the duo were looking forward to "finally" making it to the festival.
"It's really unique to see craftsmanship and musicianship celebrated side by side in a beautiful part of the country," Cunningham said.
Award-winning folk artist Helen Shanahan said she was thrilled to be part of the festival for the first time.
"Not only to visit the beautiful southwest of WA but also to be a part of this incredible line up," she said.
"I can't wait to immerse myself in the festival and I know I'll be going home extremely inspired!"
The musicians join a huge lineup of performers and experts heading to Margaret River, including Jeff Lang, Hank Marvin with Gary Taylor & Nunzio Mondia, Chris Cheney of The Living End, Jessie Gordon, and Carla Geneve.
As well as welcoming music royalty to the region, Dan White said it was equally important to highlight the quality of the South West music scene and credited a partnership with Arts Margaret River with further strengthening that message.
"In my opinion, the craftsmen and women and musicians who call WA - and in particular the South West - home stack up against the best in the world," he said.
"So not only was it crucial that we shine a light on local talent, but also that we are able to connect that talent and community of music lovers with the best that the rest of the world has to offer too."
The Strings Attached: West Australian Guitar Festival is on October 7-9 in the Margaret River region. For the full festival program and to purchase weekend passes, day passes and single event tickets, visit www.waguitarfestival.com.au.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
