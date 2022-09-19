Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Plover project brings bright young minds together

Updated September 19 2022 - 4:55am, first published 1:34am
MRPS students Marni Tost and Arki Smilovitis, with Marnis dad and local builder Alex Tost, who helped the students build the shelters. Picture: Supplied

The best young brains in the region have been busy devising shelters to boost the breeding success of critically endangered hooded plovers, helping to bring the iconic birds back from the brink of extinction.

