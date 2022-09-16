Tickets on sale ahead of 2022 Brunswick Show

Organisers of one of WA's biggest one-day agricultural shows are looking forward to welcoming visitors back to celebrate all things agriculture following the success of one of their biggest shows last year.
Traditionally held on the fourth Saturday in October, the Show first took place in 1932 and has since grown in size to incorporate all of the Brunswick Recreation Ground.
This year on October 22, attendees will have the chance to experience working agricultural and transport displays as well as see demonstrations and displays of over nine emergency services, including the RAC virtual reality experience.
"This iconic one day show gives the community a chance to come and experience agriculture," said Brunswick Agricultural Society President Julianne Hill.
"This year is extra special because we get the chance to see up close all the emergency services that are available in our community."
Visitors from far and wide head to the show each year to soak up the country town atmosphere and applaud the region's Rural Emergency Services, many of who are manned by hard working local volunteers.
The show also offers the traditional side-show alley entertainment, the Lions animal nursery, sheep and cattle and roving entertainment as well as plenty of delicious food options.
Tickets are available online now at brunswickshow.com.au or at the gate on show day.
