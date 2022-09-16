Rare chance for glimpse into private spaces | Open Nature Gardens Weekend

Some of the region's most inspiring nature and wildlife gardens - including the Gnarabup native garden of author and plant guru Jane Scott - will be open to the community for the Open Nature Gardens Weekend on October 15-16.
Hosted by Nature Conservation Margaret River Region (NCMRR), it's the second time the annual event returns after a huge success in the inaugural year last year.
With 70 per cent of land in the Margaret River region privately owned, nature spaces in backyards are becoming increasingly important.
These spaces can support wildlife and biodiversity, help cool down our living spaces and by chooses local native species we can reduce our use of water resources.
The event is designed to educate and inspire locals on the benefits of planting native species, and give nature a hand in their suburban gardens or on their bush blocks and rural properties.
Tickets are just $15 to attend all gardens on the program during the October 15-16 weekend, with all money raised going back into nature conservation activities.
"People can tour the gardens, hear about the ways each gardener has incorporated a range of native plants into their garden design as well as a diversity of features which cater to the needs of a variety of wildlife using the space for habitat and humans," said Peta Lierich from NCMRR's For Nature Landholder Stewardship Program.
"There will be plenty of resources available, some plant lists and this year many of the plants will be labelled in the gardens, making it easy to note those of interest. There will also be a major door prize!"
Ms Lierich said gardens would include landscaped native spaces, dry gardens, and semi-rural properties to suburban and coastal gardens.
"We'll have at least six gardens on the program and you can visit them all over the weekend, or pick and choose the ones of most interest," she said.
"Come and get some local, practical and hands-on information and inspiration for your garden."
Among the gardens open to the public will be Jane Scott's coastal native and waterwise property at Gnarabup.
And Joan and Barry Tilburn's property on Mallee Fowl Way, which incorporates many local natives with the objective of all-year colour and fragrance in flowering and foliage, providing a transition between cultivation and bush.
The full program will be released soon, and the event will go ahead rain, hail or shine.
Reserve your tickets at events.humanitix.com/open-nature-gardens-weekend.
"As well as coming along to this inspiring weekend, we're urging people to register with our For Nature Landholder Stewardship Program - registration is free and takes just a couple of minutes," said Ms Lierich.
"And it comes with benefits like grants for conservation work at your place, free equipment hire, and access to loads of information and workshops to give nature a hand at your place."
See www.natureconservation.org.au/for-nature to join.
The For Nature Landowner Stewardship Program is proudly supported by funding from the West Australian Government's State Natural Resources Management Program, the Water Corporation and the Shire of Augusta Margaret River.
