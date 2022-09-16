Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Rare chance for glimpse into private spaces | Open Nature Gardens Weekend

Updated September 16 2022 - 3:29am, first published 2:48am
Attendees of the Open Nature Gardens Weekend on October 15-16 will be able to visit the Gnarabup native garden of author and plant guru Jane Scott. Picture: Supplied

Some of the region's most inspiring nature and wildlife gardens - including the Gnarabup native garden of author and plant guru Jane Scott - will be open to the community for the Open Nature Gardens Weekend on October 15-16.

