Busy first week for artists as fans flock to Open Studios | Photos

Margaret River Region Open Studios has the region buzzing as art lovers get off the beaten track and discover some hidden creative gems between the Capes.
Event organisers have confirmed that studios will be open on the National Day of Mourning on Thursday September 22, in accordance with Government guidelines.
"Margaret River Region Open Studios has started very strongly and we seem to even be ahead of the record visitor numbers set last year," said MRROS Chair Jim Davies.
"From the feedback we're receiving from artists there are art loving crowds across the region and visitors are telling us how much they are loving the experience."
The event celebrates creativity at all stages, with some artists emerging while others are more established.
"This diversity is the strength of our unique event and offers countless discoveries for visitors.
"I encourage locals and visitors to get out over the next week and weekends and visit some of our talented artists and experience the wonderful art of the Margaret River Region."
Margaret River Region Open Studios is free to attend and will continue until Sunday 26 September.
Studios are generally open from 10am to 4pm, but check the website or Event Guide for specific studio opening days and times and for artist profiles and locations.
