Change in rego payments to help WA drivers with cost of living

The WA State Government has announced the introduction of a one-month renewal payment option for vehicle registrations to help reduce the financial burden on the State's households.
Transport Minister Rita Saffioti said the plan would be available to new and existing DoTDirect customers.
"We know cost of living pressures are impacting a lot of people right now, and by offering the option of a monthly recurring payment, it makes the cost of car registration much more manageable," Ms Saffioti said.
"The monthly direct debit option offered by the Department of Transport allows families more flexibility to manage their finances and keep their vehicles licenced and on the road."
Starting next week, drivers will be able to opt to pay their eligible light vehicle licence renewals via a monthly direct debit plan.
The new payment arrangement will be made available in addition to the existing 3 month, 6 month and 12 month options.
Customers will enter into a direct debit agreement with the Department of Transport and their financial institution to enable monthly payments to be debited from their account.
Under the system, customers will receive a reminder five days prior to a direct debit transaction on their nominated bank account, to ensure they have sufficient funds in their account.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
