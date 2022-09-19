Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Change in rego payments to help WA drivers with cost of living

Nicky Lefebvre
Nicky Lefebvre
Updated September 19 2022 - 1:11am, first published 12:52am
WA vehicle licensing will soon be offered as a monthly direct debit payment to help ease cost of living stress on households. File Picture.

The WA State Government has announced the introduction of a one-month renewal payment option for vehicle registrations to help reduce the financial burden on the State's households.

