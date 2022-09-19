School choirs in perfect harmony for recording session

Five of the region's primary schools gathered recently at the Cowaramup District Club for two days of singing and fun - dubbed SWaTutti, or South Western Australia All Together.
Students and teachers from Rapids Landing, Cowaramup, Margaret River, Dunsborough and Vasse Primary Schools spent the first day working on harmonising together as one group.
Day two saw the kids back at the club for a professional sound and video recording, which will be published later to YouTube.
Teacher Diana Adams said the children worked extremely hard and created a beautiful sound together.
"The students learnt about the time and patience that is required for quality production and it was a real test of stamina for many students," she said.
Once the recording process was complete, students and staff enjoyed a pizza lunch and some playtime in the park.
"It was a great experience for everyone involved and we are looking forward to doing it again next year," said Ms Adams.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.