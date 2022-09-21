Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Margaret River's coronation oak stands tall for 70 years

By Margaret River & Districts Historical Society
September 21 2022 - 3:30am
Almost 70 years after it was planted, Darnell's Oak Tree in Margaret River's Memorial Park continues to be a place for community, remembrance and celebration. Picture: Supplied

On Thursday 4 June 1953 The South-Western News gave an account of the celebrations held in Margaret River on 2 June that year to mark the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey.

