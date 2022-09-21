Margaret River's coronation oak stands tall for 70 years

On Thursday 4 June 1953 The South-Western News gave an account of the celebrations held in Margaret River on 2 June that year to mark the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey.
The Coronation of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was celebrated on Tuesday at Margaret River by a district-wide display of loyalty to the Crown which found expression in a procession through the streets, a religious service at Gloucester Park, followed by sports for the children.
An oak tree was also planted in the Road Board's park to commemorate the occasion. "
The festivities commenced at 10.15 with a procession which started from Gloucester Park and proceeded via Mitchell St, (now Wallcliffe Rd), Farrelly St, Wallcliffe Rd (now Tunbridge St), Bussell Hwy and Station Rd back to Gloucester Park.
The procession was headed by the Busselton Brass Band and cars conveying a number of pioneer residents of the district, followed by floats entered by the R.S.L, branches of the Farmers Union which depicted various aspects of dairying and agriculture, different phases of the timber industry, road making plant, both ancient and modern, the Cowaramup Congregational Mission. St. John Ambulance Brigade and Fire Brigade.
The four coronation Queens were also in the procession on floats portraying the industries they represented and there were a couple of floats depicting the mobile home of an old sleeper cutter and a slab hut of an early pioneer.
The youth of today were represented by children from St Joseph's Convent around a Maypole on a huge semi-trailer.
Members of the Polocrosse Club also participated on horseback as well as a mysterious character with a thick beard. The Bunbury Salvation Army band brought up the rear of the procession. Mr W.C Smith was the marshal in charge of the parade.
Much ingenuity and patience was evident in the preparation of the floats and credit is due to all associated with their preparation as the display was a most colourful and interesting one.
While the procession was in progress, a ceremony took place in the playground and park in front of the Road Board hall, with chairman Mr W. Darnell planting an oak tree to commemorate the Coronation.
Mr Darnell said that the oak had been a symbol of strength for over 1000 years and he trusted that it would stand for many years to commemorate the Coronation of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 11. A plaque suitably inscribed is to be placed on the tree.
The suitably inscribed plaque was not to be affixed until 1986.
The oak, now, almost 70 years later, is a substantial size and can still be seen in the park opposite what is now Woolworths. The Margaret River and Districts Historical Society has recently cleaned the plaque so that the inscription can now be easily read.
Bill Darnell confessed in a 1996 interview for the Historical Society that the event almost didn't happen.
"I thought to myself, well everything was worked out to the minute but I wonder who is going to produce the tree for me to plant? Sure enough nobody had thought of that, only me.
"Unbeknown to the wife (She had five or six oak trees growing around the back of the dunny, which we had grown from the acorns of a big oak tree that is at Rosa Brook now), I took the best one out. I wrapped a bit of rag around the bowl of it with all the earth and I stuck it in the boot.
"I thought that if there was a tree ready, I would leave it in the boot and put it back in the ground when I got back home. But sure enough no one had thought of producing the tree to plant...So I opened the boot and produced the tree."
The newspaper reported that the procession of floats returned to Gloucester Park and formed up in a square with the two town bands. Speeches, that lauded Britain and its imperial past, were made. This included a patriotic contribution from the Local Member of Parliament, Mr W.S (later Sir Stewart) Bovell MLA for Vasse.
Mr Bovell said he was pleased to welcome such a large crowd who had assembled to celebrate the Coronation of their Queen.
The monarchy with an only a short break had been continuous since the days of King Alfred and now we have a Queen who this day is being crowned in the heart of her Empire.
During the reigns of two great queens, who preceded her, Queen Elizabeth I and Queen Victoria, the Empire had expanded and prospered; the former being supported by such men as Drake, Hawkins, Frobisher and Raleigh and the latter by such great statesmen as Gladstone and Disraeli.
Today, said Mr Bovell, we pay tribute to a Queen who is a beautiful young woman, a mother with two lovely children and we trust that her reign will be a long and happy one.
She has as her Prime Minister, one of the Empire's greatest statesmen, Sir Winston Churchill.
Mr Bovell ended his speech by hoping that the Queen's reign would extend into the following century, as had the reigns of both Queen Elizabeth I and Queen Victoria.
These proceedings were then followed by a short religious service, the distribution of souvenirs and free lunches. For the officials there was a formal lunch in the Masonic Hall (now demolished) in Station Road. Mr Bovell proposed a toast to her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and expressed the hope that:
Her reign would be long and peaceful, that the British Commonwealth of Nations would prosper and that her reign would be crowned with glory.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.