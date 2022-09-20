New pitch gives huge boost to Dunsborough cricketers

Junior cricket in Dunsborough received a huge boost this month with the completion of a new junior-sized synthetic pitch at Our Lady of the Cape Primary School.
The new foundation facilities were put to the test on Sunday with WA Cricket hosting a Discover Cricket session for the local community.
Our Lady of the Cape Acting Principal Carmel Costin said the new addition to the school was "fantastic" and would benefit both the school and the wider community.
"We look forward to hosting fixtures on our oval for the upcoming junior cricket season," she said.
Dunsborough Junior Cricket Club President Craig Saunders echoed the enthusiasm for the pitch.
"As the second largest junior cricket club in the South West, we're excited to have a new satellite location that meets the community's growing needs and helps build the next generation of cricketers," he said.
The official opening of the facility was attended by the City of Busselton Mayor Grant Henley and representatives from WA Cricket, Southwest Cricket Manager Jesse Liddle and Participation Officer Kristy Lind.
The project, in collaboration with Dunsborough Junior Cricket Club and Our Lady of the Cape Primary School was made possible through grants from the Australian Cricket Infrastructure Fund (ACIF) which is a joint funding initiative between WA Cricket and Cricket Australia and the City of Busselton's Community Assistance Program.
City of Busselton Acting CEO Naomi Searle congratulated everyone involved for bringing the project to completion.
"The City of Busselton is pleased to support community projects like this that will support junior cricket in the Dunsborough sub-region," Ms Searle said.
Those responsible for its construction said despite being on school property, the pitch is a community asset that's available to all junior cricketers.
"Providing access to more grounds in the Dunsborough area was a high priority to support the growth in participation the club is experiencing, especially in the female space," said WA Cricket Infrastructure Specialist Brodie Green.
"Projects like this don't come to life without all parties working together collectively and I'd like to thank all the funding partners for bringing this project to life."
WA Cricket's Kristy Lind said the Discover Cricket session held on Sunday was a great way to introduce young players and their families to the sport.
"Our Cricket Blast program is the first step in our cricket pathway and allows participants to develop their cricket skills through fun and engaging activities," Ms Lind explained.
"Once participants have developed their skills, they move into junior cricket, where they play modified games of cricket to further develop their skills.
"Days like this, help to ensure the continued growth for Junior Cricket, with participants taking their first step on their cricket pathway.
"It also helps, to break the myth that cricket is played all day, when in fact our Cricket Blast and junior modified games only run for a few hours."
Registrations are now open for the 2022/23 junior cricket season and close 29 September.
For more information visit play.cricket.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.