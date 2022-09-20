Augusta-Margaret River Mail
New pitch gives huge boost to Dunsborough cricketers

September 20 2022 - 12:00am
Junior cricket in Dunsborough received a huge boost this month with the completion of a new junior-sized synthetic pitch at Our Lady of the Cape Primary School.

