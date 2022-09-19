Maverick Wilson named Rising Sports Star winner

Busselton Freight has announced the winner of their Rising Sports Star Award for August, naming young gun surfer Maverick Wilson the recipient of this month's accolades.
A committee spokesperson said Wilson had been selected following a busy couple of years competing, placing first in the U14s of Taj's Small Fries and second in the U16s.
Wilson then competed at the Trigg King of the Point, where he was first in the U16s, and secured a win in the Woolworths Surf Grom U14s.
The talented young surfer capped off a solid 2021 with the overall first place in the WA State Titles (U14) and was selected by Surfing Australia for the National Talent ID pathway program, one of only six athletes in the Under 16 age group selected nationally.
In 2022 he once again competed in numerous events and claimed overall first in the WA State Titles (U16) and four place in the U21 division.
He also won the WA Under 16 State School Boys Championship, has competed in NSW and Queensland this year and will be representing WA at the National titles in November.
