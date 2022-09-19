Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Maverick Wilson named Rising Sports Star winner

September 19 2022 - 9:00am
Busselton Freight has announced the winner of their Rising Sports Star Award for August, naming young gun surfer Maverick Wilson the recipient of this month's accolades.

