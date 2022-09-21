Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Margaret River hockey team secures grand final victory

By Mark Harrison
September 21 2022 - 6:00am
The Margaret River Men's hockey team was victorious over the Jets-Cavaliers in the Busselton Hockey Association grand final this weekend. Picture: Mark Harrison

After finishing on top of the ladder for the season, the Margaret River men's hockey team ran out 2022 Grand Finalists in the Busselton Hockey Association by defeating Jets/Cavaliers 3-2 in a hard-fought, top-quality game last Saturday.

