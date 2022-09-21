Margaret River hockey team secures grand final victory

After finishing on top of the ladder for the season, the Margaret River men's hockey team ran out 2022 Grand Finalists in the Busselton Hockey Association by defeating Jets/Cavaliers 3-2 in a hard-fought, top-quality game last Saturday.
Margaret River began the game strongly, with goals to Lance Wiggers and Matt Bycroft in the first quarter to gain the early lead.
Ben Stam was awarded Most Valuable Player in the Grand Final, while David Reid took out the top goal scorer trophy for the season.
The Jets/Cavaliers then fought back to level the game at 2-2 midway through the third quarter.
An inspirational penalty corner goal from Ben Stam gave the Margaret River side the lead going into the final quarter.
Defending stoutly and fighting off numerous penalty corners from Jets/Cavaliers, Margaret River maintained their ascendency to run out 3-2 winners.
Ben Stam was awarded Most Valuable Player in the Grand Final game, while David Reid took out the top goal scorer trophy for the season.
Tyron Bradshaw was a most deserving recipient of the highly prized Association Fairest and Best Trophy for the 2022 season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.