Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Local News

Margaret River Pro: World Surf League 2023 World Championship Tour scheduled

Updated September 20 2022 - 3:17am, first published 2:08am
The Margaret River Pro is scheduled to take place at Margaret River from April 20 to 30, 2023. File picture

The world's best surfers will descend on Margaret River in April 2023 for the World Surf League's (WSL) 2023 World Championship Tour.

Local News

