The world's best surfers will descend on Margaret River in April 2023 for the World Surf League's (WSL) 2023 World Championship Tour.
The Margaret River Pro will be held from April 20 to April 30 at Surfers Point, Margaret River - a crucial mid-season decider that will determine which of the world's best surfers make the tour's final five.
It is one of only two Australian events on the WSL's 2023 World Championship Tour schedule.
According to the WA Government, the 2022 Margaret River Pro attracted more than 3,500 visitors to the South West, generating more than $8.1 million for the WA economy and more than 22,000 visitor nights.
The 2023 Margaret River Pro will include the world's top 34 professional male and top 17 female surfers along with two men's and one women's wildcard surfers.
WA Tourism Minister Roger Cook said the Margaret River Pro provided a "huge boost"to the local economy and was a "fantastic promotion" of the region's coastline and natural attractions.
"I was fortunate to spend time at this year's event and it was quite a sight to behold," Mr Cook said.
"Surfers Point is the perfect amphitheatre above Main Break for both spectators and the impressive TV production which goes live around the world full of spectacular surfing and regular vignettes showing just why the South West is such a special region.
"The surfers absolutely love spending time in Margaret River, which they highlight to millions of social media followers."
The first two events of the tour are at Banzai Pipeline and Sunset Beach in Hawaii, followed by stops in Portugal and Bells Beach in Victoria.
The 2023 Margaret River Pro will be the fifth stop on the tour. Here, the field of 36 men will be reduced to 24, and the women's field will drop from 18 to 12 for the final five events.
Following the 10 regular season events, the men's and women's top-five surfers will face-off at the 2023 Rip Curl WSL Finals which will take place at Lower Trestles in California in September.
This year's Margaret River Pro included competitors from the United States, Japan, Italy, France, Brazil, Portugal, South Africa, Peru, Costa Rica and Australia.
Next year's Margaret River Pro begins on the same day the Total Solar Eclipse occurs above Western Australia.
For the full 2023 World Surf League Championship Tour calendar, visit WorldSurfLeague.com
