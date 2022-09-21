Hawks claim coveted awards as focus turns to final

Awards season was in full swing this week as South West Football League clubs gathered on Friday night to follow the League's annual medal presentations.
Augusta Margaret River Hawks player Simon Moore secured back to back Hayward Medals, collecting the 2022 honour with 31 votes ahead of Mitch Tenardi from the Busselton Magpies and Eaton's Jordan Falco.
Busselton's Katie-Jayne Grieve received the Nola Marino Medal as the league's best female player, scoring an impressive 30 votes - the most ever since the award was introduced.
Donnybrook's Charli Wicksteed was second with 22 votes, while Bunbury's Kloe Basset was third with 19 votes.
Bulls player Dean Miller was named best and fairest for the 2022 Reserves competition, polling 25 votes ahead of Aaron Mills (Bunbury) and Kane Oldham (Augusta Margaret River).
The winning streak continued at Hawks HQ in Margaret River as Harvey Fisher amassed 21 votes across the Colts season to land the competition's fairest and best title.
Bunbury's Baiden Parsons just missed the top honour with a total of 20 votes, and Hawk Sam Graham was also close behind with 17 votes for third place.
As finals loom large for the final teams, Augusta Margaret River had a comfortable win over South Bunbury on home turf on Saturday afternoon.
In front of a solid crowd at Gloucester Park the Hawks were energetic from the start and battered South Bunbury defence with a barrage of goals that the visitors found impossible to catch despite some strong efforts in the second half.
Harry Taylor and Oscar Armstrong both scored 2 each for the Hawks to lead them to their second grand final in as many years. Final score 9.13-67 to 6.11-47.
The Harvey Bulls defeated Bunbury at Payne Park on Sunday in an emphatic 35 point win, which will see them face South Bunbury this weekend in the preliminary final.
The first quarter looked a tough one as both sides managed to slot away a few majors to keep the scores tight before the second term saw the Bulls pull away, leading by 15 points into the half time break.
Bunbury spent much of the second half under attack from the Bulls' strong forward line and were unable to find the energy to come back from the deficit, giving the Bulls their entry into the prelim final. Final score 5.14-44 to 12.7-79
If the Bulls can overcome the Tigers on Sunday afternoon, it will give them a berth in the grand final for the first time in the SWFL, where they would face the Hawks chasing a back to back premiership.
In the Women's competition, Bunbury defeated Donnybrook in the preliminary final to secure their spot in the Grand Final against Busselton on Sunday.
Shana-Lee Beardman kicked two majors to give the Bulldogs the edge, setting up another meeting with the Magpies following their clash in the semifinals, in which Busselton was victorious.
Final Score 4.5-29 to 2.3-15.
