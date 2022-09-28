Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Expert eyes on the art prize at Margaret River Ag Show 2022

Updated September 28 2022 - 2:45am, first published 2:30am
Fran Bancroft from the Margaret River Ag Show with renowned artist and beloved Margaret River local, Leon Pericles. Picture: Supplied

There is lots of exciting news from the Margaret River Ag Show headquarters this week, with preparations continuing apace ahead of all the action coming to town on November 4 and 5.

