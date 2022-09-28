Expert eyes on the art prize at Margaret River Ag Show 2022

There is lots of exciting news from the Margaret River Ag Show headquarters this week, with preparations continuing apace ahead of all the action coming to town on November 4 and 5.
Exhibition Hall coordinators have announced that renowned Australian artist and beloved Margaret River local Leon Pericles will sit as judge of this year's art section.
"Leon's work is held in numerous major public and private collections so to be judged a winner by his discerning gaze will surely be the definitive seal of approval from an Australian living legend," said Ag Show member Lucy Cartell.
"Make sure your entries are ready, for what will surely be a highly entered and competitive section!"
Exhibition hall visitors are in for a treat this year with a display of colourful banners commemorating the Centennial of Group Settlement.
The banners were created by students from all primary schools in the district and were last seen paraded along Margaret River's Main Street during the centenary celebrations in March.
At the Show, the public will be able to vote for their favourite banner and go into the draw to win a $200 voucher donated by the Margaret River Bookshop.
The new Margaret River Ag Show website is now live, and features all show information, entertainment on offer this year, and the Exhibition Hall categories available to enter.
Lucy Cartell said the competition was hotting up this year, with loved ones pitted against each other and husbands taking on their wives in the battle of the best sourdough, among other prizes.
"It's fathers against sons for the best LEGO bits, and friends talking up their own creations and skills over the workplace water coolers," she said.
"Entries for the exhibition hall will all be online this year for the first time, but don't forget if you need assistance then Fran Bancroft will be at the library every Tuesday between 1-2pm from October 4, so you can register your entries there."
Visit www.margaretrivershow.com and follow @MargaretRiverAgShow on Facebook for more.
The Historical Society is now displaying the banners on its website ahead of the show.
Visit mrdhs.com.au/banners to view the banners and pick your favourite.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.