South West businesses call for rethink on fishing ban

Recfishwest has called on the State Government to "come back to the table" and discuss a better way to speed up recovery of west coast demersal fish stocks than the proposed nine-month ban, after hearing widespread concern at the recent Perth Boat Show.
Over the course of the event, Recfishwest spoke to thousands of fishers, store owners, and boat sellers and manufacturers - and said many held grave concerns about the future of their lifestyles, businesses and jobs.
An online Parliamentary petition opposing the ban hit the 15,000-signatory mark, making it the biggest online Parliamentary petition in WA history with thousands adding their names to the petition at the boat show.
Recfishwest CEO Dr Andrew Rowland said boat show numbers were significantly down this year, due to uncertainty around the proposal.
"What we've been hearing again and again from fishos and their families at the show is how worried they are about how a nine-month ban will affect the fishing lifestyle they love," he said.
"Anxious businesses owners have been telling us how their sales are already being impacted and how anxious they are for theirs and their families' livelihood."
Busselton-based Tien Nguyen from 2 Oceans Tackle said the proposal would be "devastating" to the business.
"Nine months closure a year until 2030 - that's is really concerning - because it is such a long period of time, I would have to reduce staff. It's not just us, it would also be devastating for the community," Mr Nguyen said.
"We are all in favour of sustainable fishing. I want my kids to be able to fish and their future kids.
"We are here for the long-run and not the short-run, so it is quite disappointing to hear that our proposals weren't even considered, and we were just given option A or B of an eight or nine-month ban."
Blue Water Marine is a family-run boat yard in Bunbury that has been trading for 37 years.
Owner Carlo Lotti said, "Sixty per cent of our customers buy boats to go fishing - if they think they're only going to have a chance to catch a demersal three months a year, then they're not going to bother.
"It will also have a flow-on effect to the servicing side of the business - if people aren't fishing then they're not servicing their boats."
Mr Lotti said he hoped the Government would wake up.
"It seems crazy how they've gone about this - there must be a better way - the fall-out for us and other boat sellers and manufacturers is going to be huge otherwise," he said.
The consultation period will close on September 30 after WA Fisheries Minister Don Punch ordered a two-week extension in the face of pushback from anglers and industry bodies.
