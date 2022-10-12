Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Avocado fundraiser set to be a smashing success

By Terri Sharpe
October 12 2022 - 7:00am
Mike Skivinis from The Berry Farm with one of the locally grown avocado trees on offer as part of the special fundraising partnership. Picture: Supplied

Locals will have another rare opportunity to buy a locally grown, grafted avocado tree at a fantastic price thanks to a fundraising partnership between The Berry Farm and the Margaret River Primary School Kitchen Garden.

