Avocado fundraiser set to be a smashing success

Locals will have another rare opportunity to buy a locally grown, grafted avocado tree at a fantastic price thanks to a fundraising partnership between The Berry Farm and the Margaret River Primary School Kitchen Garden.
First held in 2020, the initiative offers a limited number of avocado trees at just $50 each, with all money raised going towards the MRPS Kitchen Garden Program.
"This is a wonderful opportunity to buy a locally grown and grafted Hass avocado tree, already two years old and guaranteed to fruit", said Terri Sharpe, Coordinator of the Kitchen Garden Program.
"We're incredibly fortunate to call on the support and expertise of Mike Skivinis, a long-term supporter of the Program for our latest fundraiser", she added.
The 2020 avocado fundraiser saw the trees sell out in just 24 hours, and Ms Sharpe said she expected demand to be as high this year.
"I strongly suggest you contact the school immediately if you wish to obtain a tree, as numbers are strictly limited," she said.
Why buy grafted?
Trees grown from seed may or may not produce fruit after a seven to fourteen year wait, and the quality of that fruit - should you be lucky enough to get some - is also not guaranteed.
''Fruit can be watery, lacking in texture and taste, stringy, small, and fail to ripen", said Mr Skivinis.
"It's a lucky dip weighted against you, which is why we graft all our Berry Farm avocado trees, to ensure consistent, quality fruit."
HASS grafted avocado trees grown locally in Margaret River by Mr Skivinis and his team at The Berry Farm are acclimatised to south-west weather, are a variety suited to south-west soil types, and are guaranteed to fruit.
Not only will your purchase support a local small business, but it also helps to ensure local children at Margaret River Primary School continue to experience growing and preparing their own food through the Kitchen Garden Program.
Now is your chance to secure one (or two if you're quick) of Mike's Berry Farm avocado trees.
This year buyers must pay for their tree/s before October 20, with pickup from the school scheduled to start on November 1.
The only way to secure a tree is to ring the school on 9757 8500, with a number of different payment options available.
