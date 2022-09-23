Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Choc-covered crickets on the menu for Halloween

Updated September 23 2022 - 7:46am, first published 7:30am
After the release of their "cricket cluster, the Margaret River Chocolate Co is also trialling a chocolate bar with ground crickets and mealworms.

The Margaret River Chocolate Company has become the first boutique chocolate maker in Australia to introduce chocolate coated insects to its range.

