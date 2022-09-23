Choc-covered crickets on the menu for Halloween

The Margaret River Chocolate Company has become the first boutique chocolate maker in Australia to introduce chocolate coated insects to its range.
Working with WA's only edible insect producer, Pinjarra-based Grubs Up Australia, the chocolate company's first insect-based product is a crunchy, milk chocolate coated "cricket cluster", with whole, roasted crickets.
It is also trialling a chocolate bar with ground crickets and mealworms.
MR Chocolate Co co-founder Martin Black said the company had been looking at various plant and insect-based protein substitutes for some time.
He said insects like crickets and mealworms could be farmed efficiently and had very high nutritional value as they were rich in protein, iron, zinc, omega-3 fatty acids, folic acid and various vitamins.
"A report by Australia's CSIRO forecasts the global edible insect market is expected to reach A$1.4 billion next year with more than 400 edible-insect-related businesses in operation in Europe and the US," Mr Black said.
"CSIRO researchers found more than 2,100 insect species are currently eaten by two billion people from 130 countries, including 60 native insect species traditionally consumed by First Nations Peoples in Australia.
"We believe there is huge potential for interesting and delicious chocolate insect combinations that are healthy, environmentally friendly and a rich source of protein."
Mr Black said the company had always pushed the boundaries of chocolate flavour combinations over its 22 years and saw insect, seaweed and other plant-based options as one of the new frontiers.
"Obviously we are not going to stop making any of our delicious tried and tested favourites, but if we can open people's minds and tastebuds to alternatives, that's all part of the adventure," he said.
