Busselton IRONMAN WA event at capacity

Updated September 23 2022 - 7:41am, first published 6:30am
Over 2,500 athletes will line up on the beach at Geographe Bay on December 4, bolstered by the return of international competitors for the first time in almost three years. Picture: Supplied

The Busselton foreshore will be packed with competitors on December 4 as organisers of the 2022 GWM IRONMAN event confirmed the event had reached capacity.

