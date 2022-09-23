Busselton IRONMAN WA event at capacity

The Busselton foreshore will be packed with competitors on December 4 as organisers of the 2022 GWM IRONMAN event confirmed the event had reached capacity.
Over 2,500 athletes will line up on the beach at Geographe Bay, bolstered by the return of international competitors for the first time in almost three years.
Geoff Meyer, Managing Director of Oceania for The IRONMAN Group, said GWM IRONMAN Western Australia continued to be incredibly popular with athletes.
"We're thrilled with the response from athletes for December's GWM IRONMAN Western Australia which has got us to the position to put up the sold-out sign for this year's event," said Meyer.
"Athletes from across Australia and around the world are set to make their way to Busselton for this event that is on the bucket list of so many triathletes.
"It's easy to see why GWM IRONMAN Western Australia is popular amongst athletes, from the incredible swim that goes alongside and under the historic Busselton Jetty, to the flat and fast bike course and the run that is lined with cheering spectators," said Meyer.
"Western Australia and Busselton is an ideal location for an IRONMAN event and we look forward to welcoming athletes to the region this December."
WA Tourism Minister Roger Cook encouraged athletes to take in all the South West has to offer.
"The State Government is proud to continue its support of the Busselton IRONMAN event and we look forward to once again welcoming the competitors, their supporters and other spectators to the South West in December this year," he said.
"This IRONMAN event has been held in Busselton since 2004 and continues to attract thousands of people to the region each year and contribute millions of dollars to the WA economy.
"I encourage those participating or visiting Western Australia for the event to explore some of the wonderful tourism experiences in the region while here - from the world-class vineyards and hospitality venues, to the South West's tall, majestic forests and spectacular beaches."
City of Busselton Mayor Grant Henley said he was looking forward to welcoming athletes and their supporters back to the region.
"It's wonderful to see numbers, particularly overseas competitors, return to our region," Mr Henley said.
"We are looking forward to welcoming competitors and spectators back to this beautiful part of the world, enjoying all we have to offer."
Athletes competing at GWM IRONMAN Western Australia will have more chances than ever before to race at the prestigious VinFast IRONMAN World Championship with additional qualifying slots on offer for the 2023 event.
In 2022 GWM IRONMAN Western Australia will feature more IRONMAN World Championship qualification slots than ever before, with 55 available, plus an extra 50 on offer just for women.
GWM IRONMAN Western Australia will see athletes taking on a 3.8km swim, 180km ride and 42.2km run, with GWM IRONMAN 70.3 Western Australia featuring a 1.9km swim, 90km ride and 21.1km run.
