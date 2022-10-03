For small gardens, the only way is up | In Your Patch

October is a busy time in the garden. Make sure your beds are ready for the intense spring summer growing period by adding compost, worm castings, organic matter, fertilisers, and mulch to all beds.
Your worm farms may have built up their castings over winter so now is a good time to move them into the garden. While it would make sense to move castings in small amounts regularly, many a gardener doesn't quite get there. That's because the process of removing castings is easier said than done.
The key is to encourage all worms to the surface by overloading the farm for a few days and covering the entire surface area with a good 5cm layer of scraps. This ensures the best chance of collecting as many worms as possible when, after five days or so, you remove that layer. Place it in a bucket, and
then remove the thick casting layer. This is the layer you distribute throughout your garden.
Take the opportunity to clean out your farm while it is empty. Then add the portion of castings and worms kept in the bucket back into the farm.
A word of warning - all the scraps you added to your worm farm - potatoes, pumpkin, tomatoes, zucchini - indeed anything seeded - may well try to germinate in your garden.
A worm farm is not a hot compost pile! Seeds do not die! So be careful where you add castings.
I have found diluting the castings by adding water and then pouring the liquid onto the garden a great way to reduce the density of the mix.
Running it through a sieve prior to application also helps remove any unwanted seeds.
Indeed, if you have a layered smaller farm purchased from a hardware, you are able to use the circular plastic layers that are easily removable from the main farm as a sieve. Simply wash the casting through that layer directly onto your garden with a hose and all seeds and larger material (including any worms that can be returned to your farm) will be retained.
What to plant in October?
Any seed tray seedlings that have grown to a decent size can be planted out now. As tempting as it is - do not crowd your seedlings.
Many a gardener ends up with far too many seedlings. Share the love and gift to neighbours, friends and family.
Tomatoes, beans, cucumber, pumpkin, tromboncino, watermelon, rockmelon, lettuce, and corn, basil and sunflowers will keep you busy.
Ensure good spacing between plants, stake your tomatoes while they are small, and fight pests any which way you can.
If you plant your seedlings and then do nothing in terms of pest control, it is more likely than not you'll end up with every seedling eaten to the ground.
Whatever method you choose to keep pests under control - organic or not - don't forget to do it!
You may also like to consider making a garden arch or trellis structure for some of the summer favourites that love to climb.
Many of the beans and pea varieties will find something to cling to, but so too do spaghetti squash, tromboncino, many of the melons, and even pumpkin.
If you only have a small plot, consider going up. Be sure to also think about positioning (don't block the sun), wind (make sure it's sturdy), and weight-bearing capacity (collapsing potential).
Thanks to the hard work of Troy Yates, Dan Morrison and a selected number of lucky students involved in planning, measuring and construction, we can now take advantage of eight metres of new, purpose-built, very useful vertical space.
Enjoy this beautiful time of the year in your plots. Happy gardening all.
Terri Sharpe is Coordinator and Garden Specialist of the Margaret River Primary School's Kitchen Garden Program. Her column focuses on tips for a productive edible garden - what and when to plant, when to harvest, disease and pest management, and general tips on what works (and doesn't) here in the Margaret River region.
