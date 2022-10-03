Augusta-Margaret River Mail
For small gardens, the only way is up | In Your Patch

By Terri Sharpe
October 3 2022 - 1:00am
Margaret River garden expert Terri Sharpe says if you only have a small plot, you should consider growing up! Picture: Supplied

October is a busy time in the garden. Make sure your beds are ready for the intense spring summer growing period by adding compost, worm castings, organic matter, fertilisers, and mulch to all beds.

