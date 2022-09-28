Margaret River's strong showing at Jiu Jitsu tournament

A team of dedicated young local athletes headed to Perth last week to compete in the Smoothcomp Submission Grappling Tournament.
The local contingent, led by Margaret River Brazilian Jiu Jitsu coach Jayde Tiopira, took part in a full day of Jiu Jitsu at the HBF Arena.
The team - consisting of Dias Fellows, Jackson Motzouris, Johnny Jakimowicz, Charlie Tiopira, Charlie and Jake Crimble - performed well against around 600 other competitors at the capacity event, with Jackson Motzouris and Charlie Crimble both achieving second in their weight category.
Parent Chloe Motzouris said the day was a fantastic opportunity for the country kids to participate, alongside athletes from Margaret River Martial Arts.
