Cowaramup 'Buddy Day' reflects on Gracetown tragedy

Students, teachers, staff and parents from Cowaramup Primary School marked a special day on the school calendar last week as the final day of Term 3 coincided with their annual Buddy Day.
Each year the whole school joins together to commemorate the Gracetown tragedy which claimed the lives of nine people during a surf carnival between Margaret River and Cowaramup primary schools.
Twenty-six years after the horrific cliff collapse, CPS teacher Leesa Mathers said Buddy Day brought siblings, friends and the community together to remember the lives lost.
"Students and staff come together at the beginning of the day for an assembly and then divide into groups," Ms Mathers explained.
'We all had such a great day! The older students were such great leaders, the smiles said it all!
"Thank you to everyone for such a great way to end the term, such awesome community spirit."
All students from Kindy to Year 6 participated in a variety of indoor and outdoor activities including team building games, mindful walks, a range of art activities, bowls, and a newspaper fashion parade.
The Cowaramup PS P&C also kept staff and students well fed thanks to a generous sausage sizzle organised by the group.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
