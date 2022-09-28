History made as cricket competition grows to include Vasse

VASSE Cricket Club will make history next month when it becomes the first new club in 25 years to join the A-Grade ranks of the Busselton-Margaret River Cricket Association.
Cricket returns to the local playing fields on Saturday, October 15, with 19 teams vying for supremacy in A, B and C grades, plus 6 teams in Masters cricket.
The promotion by Vasse also means that the BMRCA's A-Grade competition will be back to six sides for the first time since Abba River-Newtown fell out of the competition 12 years ago.
Shane Bromilow, 41, who joined Vasse four years ago as B-Grade captain, will have the honour of becoming the club's inaugural A-Grade skipper for 2022-23.
"The whole reason for Vasse going to A-Grade is not to prove anything on the field, but to provide a lineage for our junior players so that Vasse is fully representative for players to come through," said Bromilow.
"It's a historic season for Vasse and the Vasse community - everyone's excited, and we are actively looking for new players."
Vasse has arranged for two imports from Sri Lanka to join the club for the new season - provided the bureaucratic processes can be overcome in time. Neither player has been to Australia before.
"Our two Sri Lankan imports are named Kavindu and Sujan, one is a batting allrounder and one is a bowling allrounder," said Bromilow.
"We are hoping they will be in here in time for our first A-Grade game on Sunday, October 16."
Left-arm quick Scott Young is returning to Vasse this year after a season at Yallingup-Oddbods, while all rounders Chris Dendle and Sam Shepherd and seamer Brad Kearney will also bring plenty of cricket experience to Vasse's A-Grade side.
"We are hopeful that the Perks brothers will play A-Grade for us, Josh Perks as wicketkeeper and Tom Perks as an off-spinner."
Bromilow said his own role as captain was to mould the side, saying: "I'm not a great player, but I think a lot about the game."
"We shouldn't be that far off the mark competitively, we do play attacking cricket, which can go right on the day or it can go wrong."
Bromilow said the signs for a potential expansion to A-Grade started showing at Vasse last season when the player squad ballooned.
"Even though we lost both B-Grade finals last year we had a lot of players. People were missing out," he said.
"Vasse is a fast growing area, one of the fastest in Australia, and it's showing in the number of people that are interested in cricket."
Vasse Cricket Club are keen to see as many new faces as possible at training, which starts at the Vasse Playing Fields tomorrow, Thursday, at 5pm.
"Our A-Grade side will be based at Bovell Park this season, but the long-term plan is to eventually establish a turf wicket at Vasse so that the A-Grade can play alongside the B-Grade and C-Grade teams," said Bromilow.
Vasse are yet to name their B-Grade and C-Grade captains for the new season.
