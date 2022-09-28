Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

History made as cricket competition grows to include Vasse

By Allan Miller
September 28 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Bromilow, 41, will have the honour of becoming Vasse Cricket Club's inaugural A-Grade captain next month when the new cricket season gets under way. Photo Supplied.

VASSE Cricket Club will make history next month when it becomes the first new club in 25 years to join the A-Grade ranks of the Busselton-Margaret River Cricket Association.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.