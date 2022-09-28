Cowaramup Mens Shed honours Life Members

Members, family, friends and supporters of the Cowaramup Community Mens Shed (CCMS) marked a special milestone on Saturday at a gathering to celebrate ten years since its foundation.
Five members who have been there from the very start - when the Shed was a mere concrete pad in 2012 - were awarded Life Memberships in recognition of their contributions.
Bob Webster, Roy Garstone, Max Foster, Don Miller and Bob Miller join John Hartley, Peter Clews, Keven Hopkins and the late Kevan Gray on the list of CCMS Life Members.
Former committee members and organisations including the Lions Club of Cowaramup were acknowledged, as well as donations from local businesses to help with Shed extensions.
President Jack Carlsen said the group had recently acquired new machinery including saws and linishers for wood and metal, bending and guillotine machines for metal fabrication, as well as a refit of the metalwork area.
"These have been put to good use for members projects as well as items for local businesses and the Shire," he said.
"The Mens Shed Shop also helped keep Cowaramup warm last winter with record sales of kindling and firelighters, thanks to the efforts of the active women members that attend every Tuesday and most Fridays."
Mr Carlsen said participation was strong with 70 men and 30 women signed up, but they always welcomed new members to help with the Shed's many community projects.
"Anyone with a woodwork or metalwork project in mind or that just wants to come in for a morning tea and some company is more than welcome to join, with membership fees set at $75 per annum.
"New members will be trained and assessed on the use of all equipment as well as the safety procedures at the Shed.
"New and existing members are encouraged to make full use of this great community facility."
The Shed Shop will be selling handcrafted Christmas trees and decorations, as well as many unique items perfect for Christmas gifts.
CCMS is open from 8:00am to 3:00pm every weekday except Thursday, and is open from 6:00pm to 9:00pm on Mondays for those who work during the day.
