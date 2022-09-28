International acts returning to WA Circus Festival in summer

Organisers of the Karnidale WA Circus Festival say they expect demand for tickets to be higher than ever with the return of a huge lineup of talented performers from across the globe.
Lunar Circus director Matt Yates - aka Fatt Matt - said preparations were in full swing at the festival headquarters in Karridale ahead of tickets being released this weekend.
"Since the last festival we've been designing a new 1000-seat big top, which will allow us to present more performers and more shows and give us a bit more flexibility with scheduling," Yates told the Mail this week.
"We went into production in May and we're manufacturing the skins now, we had to import the material from Italy."
Yates said despite the challenges presented to a festival that relies on performers and instructors from around the world, their success continued thanks to their passionate festival 'family'.
"Last year was totally WA performers only, and we sold out for the first time in fifteen years," he said.
"I think that really shows how loved the festival has become over the years, it's taken a long time to get to that point and we're stoked."
The Lunar Circus training school, which runs prior to the festival, has been equally popular.
"We opened the training school enrolments in July and they're nearly sold out," Yates said.
"We have 70 tutors coming from around Australia and overseas, and they'll be teaching at the school before performing at the festival in January.
"There are some really awesome acts coming down this year, we're incredibly excited to have all these people who have been hanging out to get back here.
"We have an aerial couple - they're currently with Cirque du Soleil and they'll finish up there on December 30 and fly straight to us here in WA.
"There's also an amazing hand balancing act, he's coming with his contortionist partner, and we've also got an aerial straps guy coming in from New York."
Yates said Karnidale's reputation for having "something for everyone" would continue this summer, with the return of their cabarets, late night fringe shows, as well as plenty of family-friendly fun.
"Blunderland is a late night show direct from Los Angeles... that's definitely an adults only show!
"It might raise a few eyebrows but that's what art and performance is all about, getting out of the comfort zone and testing some boundaries, having some fun.
"This festival is like no other, we have live music but it's more than a music festival, we have fringe acts but it's more than a fringe festival... you can come here and be entertained and have a great time no matter who you are or where you're from."
Karnidale - The WA Circus Festival is on January 13 and January 14, 2023. Tickets are on sale from Saturday October 1 via www.lunarcircus.com.
Visit www.facebook.com/circusfestival for the latest updates.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
