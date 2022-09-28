Augusta-Margaret River Mail
International acts returning to WA Circus Festival in summer

Updated September 28 2022 - 2:16am, first published 2:00am
Organisers of the Karnidale WA Circus Festival say they expect demand for tickets to be higher than ever with the return of a huge lineup of talented performers from across the globe.

