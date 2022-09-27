Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Students soak up cuisine and culture on Perth trip | Photos

Nicky Lefebvre
Nicky Lefebvre
Updated September 27 2022 - 7:50am, first published 7:30am
A group of 52 students from Margaret River Senior High School travelled to Perth earlier this month for the annual Murdoch University Asian Studies excursion in collaboration with students and teacher from Rapids Landing PS.

