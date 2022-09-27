Students soak up cuisine and culture on Perth trip | Photos

A group of 52 students from Margaret River Senior High School travelled to Perth earlier this month for the annual Murdoch University Asian Studies excursion in collaboration with students and teacher from Rapids Landing PS.
Accompanied by teacher Angela McCoy, the Year 8 and 9 Asian Languages students participated in Indonesian Gamelan music workshops, marine biology workshops and a campus tour, followed by a hands-on introduction to Indonesian cuisine and culture at Osh5One Bali Modern Cuisine, where they enjoyed a traditional 'Nasi tumpeng' buffet lunch.
Student Charlotte Gronow said the trip was a whole lot of fun, while others said it was the highlight of their week.
"I loved playing the Indonesian music and exploring the campus with a great tour guide," Ms Gronow said.
"The workshop about marine biology was interesting and it was fun to learn all the crazy things about marine animals."
