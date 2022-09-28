Magpies claim grand final thriller by single point | Photos

The Busselton Magpies have secured their first ever SWFL women's premiership flag after a nail biting win over Bunbury at Hands Oval on Sunday.
Held scoreless in the first term by a powerful Bulldogs side, Busselton went into the second term with a 13 point deficit, determined to pull back some of the Bunbury side's energy.
They powered ahead with three goals and a behind while Bunbury was unable to add to their total heading into half time.
The third quarter saw both teams add a single goal to their scores, Busselton maintaining a slight 4 point lead as they headed into what would end up one of the most thrilling grand final finishes in SWFL history.
With equal parts desperation and determination, both teams put it all on the line as the Bulldogs tried everything they could to secure a goal.
Busselton's defence was strong enough to thwart some valiant efforts by the Bunbury side, who battled some unlucky kicks and plenty of heat from the 'Pies to slot away three behinds, just one of which could have seen them take the lead and potentially the game.
Nola Marino Medal winner Katie-Jayne Grieve was awarded the Optus Medal for best on ground in the grand final match, adding to the celebrations in the Busselton camp.
Final score 4.1.25 to 3.6.24.
In the men's competition, the preliminary final also played at Hands Oval on Sunday saw the fairytale end for the Harvey Bulls, who were chasing their first entry into a SWFL grand final.
Harvey held strong against an equally strong South Bunbury to keep scores close the whole way through the first half, with just one point separating the teams at the end of the first quarter. Trading goals and behinds with a boisterous crowd cheering them on, South Bunbury shifted into a new gear in the third, securing a huge 7 goals while preventing Harvey from landing just one major.
A 40 point lead heading into the final quarter meant the Tigers needed to do little more than defend their mammoth third quarter efforts, but managed to land another three goals while Harvey, seemingly rattled by the earlier barrage, struggled with inaccurate kicking to finish 43 points down.
Final score 15.8.98 to 7.13.55
The AMR Hawks will meet South Bunbury in the SWFL 2022 Grand Final game this Sunday October 2 from 2:30pm at Hands Oval in Bunbury.
The Tigers will also face the Hawks in the Reserves Grand Final from 11:50am, while in the Colts competition, Carey Park will meet Bunbury at 9:10am.
