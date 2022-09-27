Charges laid over attempted carjacking in Rosa Glen

A 30 year old man has been charged over an attempted carjacking in the Rosa Glen area, south east of Margaret River.
Busselton Detectives confirmed that the man had been charged following the incident on Mowen Road yesterday, Monday September 26.
Police say the man's vehicle had broken down in bushland and he had commenced walking along the road at around 10am on Monday, before he flagged down the driver of a passing vehicle.
The driver of that vehicle agreed to provide a lift to the man, who led him into bushland.
Police allege the man then threatened the driver with a knife and attempted to steal his car, before leaving the area on foot.
The driver, a man in his 60s, sustained minor injuries, while the 30 year old was located in his broken down vehicle, where he was taken into custody.
He was charged with one count of Attempted Aggravated Armed Robbery and one count of Possess a Prohibited Drug, and will appear before the Bunbury Magistrates Court today, Tuesday 27 September 2022.
