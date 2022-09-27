Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Charges laid over attempted carjacking in Rosa Glen

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated September 27 2022 - 7:48am, first published 7:33am
A man aged 30 has been charged after police allege he accepted a lift from a passing driver, before threatening him with a knife and attempting to steal his car in Rosa Glen, near Margaret River.

A 30 year old man has been charged over an attempted carjacking in the Rosa Glen area, south east of Margaret River.

