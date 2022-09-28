WA drivers caught in Optus breach to receive new licenses

WA Transport Minister Rita Saffioti has urged drivers caught up in this week's Optus hacking incident to take steps to obtain a replacement drivers licence.
Ms Saffioti said WA drivers who had received advice from the telco that their information had been compromised would be entitled to a free replacement card, bearing a new licence number.
"The State Government is committed to ensuring the privacy of Western Australians affected by the Optus data breach, by providing them with a new driver's licence card and licence number," Ms Saffioti said.
"This morning, the State Government had further conversations with Optus, who advised us that they are still working to identify the Western Australians who have had their licences compromised.
"I have asked that they expedite this, so that customers know if they have been directly impacted."
The Minister said Optus would be contacting drivers with any compromised licence details over the coming days, and those drivers should seek a replacement as soon as possible.
"We encourage those Western Australians who receive this confirmation to attend their nearest DoT Driver and Vehicle Services Centre or regional agent as soon as possible to apply for a new driver's licence card," she said.
"Those people will be prioritised, however, we do ask for patience from our customers as our DoT staff attend to everyone who has been affected."
Drivers who receive the advice that their specific licence number has been compromised should attend Department of Transport (DoT) Driver and Vehicle Services Centre or regional agent to have a new licence issued, and provide DoT staff with:
DoT will not charge for the new licence, and drivers attending a DoT service centre to obtain a replacement will be prioritised.
Customers will be issued with a letter acknowledging their application while the new cards are printed, and current licence cards will be surrendered.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
