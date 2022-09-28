Augusta-Margaret River Mail
WA drivers caught in Optus breach to receive new licenses

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated September 28 2022 - 8:23am, first published 8:11am
WA Transport Minister Rita Saffioti says the State Government will be billing Optus for the cost of replacing drivers licences of those caught up in the data breach. File picture.

WA Transport Minister Rita Saffioti has urged drivers caught up in this week's Optus hacking incident to take steps to obtain a replacement drivers licence.

