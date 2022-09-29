Competitors race to sign up to Margaret River Ultra Marathon

Organisers of the upcoming Margaret River Ultra Marathon 2023 say they are blown away by a flood of registrations after nearly 1,000 people rushed to secure their place in the endurance event.
"We knew the enthusiasm for the race was growing quite rapidly after witnessing the event sell-out over the last two years, but we didn't expect such an initial rush," said Sam Maffett, General Manager of organisers Rapid Ascent.
Held in the Margaret River region on May 6, 2023, the event is considered one of the most popular in the State with entry numbers doubling since the first event in 2018.
Maffett said Rapid Ascent imposed an entry limit of 1,500 participants to preserve the competitor experience on race day.
"Trail running is about getting away from the beaten track and enjoying the wilderness... so bigger is not always better," he said.
"We highly recommend interested runners do enter now to avoid missing out."
The 80km point-to-point course takes competitors through some of the most picturesque South West terrain, traversing the Cape to Cape coastline from Hamelin Bay to Wilyabrup.
Participants can enter the race as a solo runner, or as part of a relay team of 2 to 5 members covering 10 to 20 kilometres each.
The course takes participants across vast beaches, past rocky bluffs and through karri forests before finishing the race among the vines at the official event venue, Howard Park Winery.
2022 race winner Anna McKenna said she was looking forward to soaking up the landscape.
"One thing I always remind myself on course is to look up; to look at the surroundings and how beautiful it is out there!"
"Competitors embrace all aspects of the event from the course through to the finish line environment and great camaraderie no matter if they're part of a team, an accomplished ultra runner or first timer, it really is an incredible experience for everyone involved," said Maffett.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.