Competitors race to sign up to Margaret River Ultra Marathon

By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated September 29 2022 - 5:03am, first published 4:40am
The Margaret River Ultra Marathon takes participants across vast beaches, past rocky bluffs and through karri forests before finishing the race among the vines at the official event venue, Howard Park Winery. Pictures: Rapid Ascent

Organisers of the upcoming Margaret River Ultra Marathon 2023 say they are blown away by a flood of registrations after nearly 1,000 people rushed to secure their place in the endurance event.

