South West police pause to remember fallen officers | Photos, Video

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated September 29 2022 - 9:51am, first published 9:30am
Police officers from around the region gathered with local leaders and members of the community in Margaret River on Thursday to mark Police Remembrance Day with a moving service and traditional 'Touching the Rock' ceremony.

