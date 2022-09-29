South West police pause to remember fallen officers | Photos, Video

Police officers from around the region gathered with local leaders and members of the community in Margaret River on Thursday to mark Police Remembrance Day with a moving service and traditional 'Touching the Rock' ceremony.
Led by Margaret River OIC Sgt Simone Taplin, the service recognised fallen WA police officers, with a list of names of those who gave their lives in the line of duty read out by officers from the station.
"It's a really significant day for myself and my cohort, recognising people who have made the ultimate sacrifice with their lives," Sgt Taplin said.
"It just reminds us that we're not superhuman.
"Unfortunately, we do lose colleagues, so to remember them and to make sure that we remember that we're all people, and the community support us, and to do it all together is really important."
'Touching the Rock' commenced in the Pilbara in 2015 at the Remembrance Ceremony in Newman to commemorate the greatest loss of police life in modern day Australiasian policing history, when four officers were killed in a police aircraft near the Newman airport on January 26, 2001.
The act became a personal and moving way to end the ceremony, in remembering not only the four police officers in this incident but all fallen officers and partners and families left behind.
'Touching the Rock' has since become a tradition at other remembrance ceremonies around WA, for staff, partner agencies and community members to pay their solemn respects by laying their hand on a memorial rock, plaque or structure.
The morning also included a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony courtesy of Wadandi custodians Wayne and Zac Webb, prayers led by Surfside Church pastor Jack Hough, and the Australian National Anthem sung by Mel Principe.
Shire President Paula Cristoffanini joined RSL President Keith Simmonds in laying a wreath, while all attendees paused to take part in 'Touching the Rock'.
Member for Warren Blackwood Jane Kelsbie MLA said she was honoured to attend the event.
"I think it's really important to remember our local community police, not just today but every day, for the amazing work they do in our community," Ms Kelsbie said.
"But today in particular, just to remember those who have died on the job, and also for those who stand up for our communities and make sure that we're safe.
"It's important we remember these people."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
