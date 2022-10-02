Augusta-Margaret River Mail
South West locals called to join Beach Clean-up Day

October 2 2022 - 8:00am
Long term volunteer Paul Glover cleaning up the coast in the South-West. Picture: Supplied

The region's residents are being urged to join thousands of Western Australians cleaning up their favourite beach for WA Beach Clean-up Day on Sunday, October 16.

