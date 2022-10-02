South West locals called to join Beach Clean-up Day

The region's residents are being urged to join thousands of Western Australians cleaning up their favourite beach for WA Beach Clean-up Day on Sunday, October 16.
Nature Conservation Margaret River Region and Tangaroa Blue are calling on surfers, hikers, fishers and anyone who enjoys the coast to help collect rubbish from 10am-12noon, starting at Gas Bay and Grunters.
"This popular stretch of coast is a playground for surfers and beach-lovers alike," said NCMRR coastal officer Mandy Edwards.
"We're urging everyone to come to the clean-up, giving just a couple of hours of your time to show your appreciation for this much-loved coastline."
Held in collaboration with marine clean-up not-for-profit group Tangaroa Blue, the volunteer day also aims to feed valuable data into the Australian Marine Debris Initiative (AMDI) database.
"This data provides the evidence required to incite real change," said Casey Woodward, who coordinates Tangaroa Blue's WA projects.
"The AMDI is the largest marine debris database in the southern hemisphere and has clocked over 21 million entries."
The data is used to identify rubbish hot spots and types of litter as well as lobby for better marine and coastal protection and conservation.
The WA Beach Clean-Up is now in its 18th year and is Tangaroa Blue's largest people powered clean-up.
It has become a favourite in the events calendar and gives families, community groups, local governments and indigenous ranger groups a chance to contribute to a clean ocean.
"We are so excited to be partnering with Nature Conservation Margaret River Region and Margaret River Brewhouse, who have also come on board as a partner to promote the event and host a wind-down for volunteers with free snacks, music and giveaways," Ms Woodward said.
"Margaret River and its surrounds is where our organisation started 18 years ago and holds a special place in our hearts.
"We are really looking forward to connecting with the community and working together on a great citizen science event."
The beach clean-up compliments NCMRR's Caring for Coast program which coordinates a range of successful coastal restoration projects including brushing, revegetation and clean-ups.
"We are so grateful for the hundreds of volunteers that have contributed to our coastal projects and we're hoping the clean-up day will be no exception," said Ms Edwards.
"We're looking forward to getting a good crew of volunteer coastal warriors down at the stretch of beach between Sewers, Grunters and Long Reef and ridding our beaches of rubbish!"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.