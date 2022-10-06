Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Ambassadors jump on board conservation mission

October 6 2022 - 6:30am
Renowned author Jane Scott will join famed South West artist Leon Pericles as ambassadors for Nature Conservation Margaret River Region. Picture: Supplied

Two renowned local identities - artist Leon Pericles and author Jane Scott - will use their high profile to campaign for the environment as ambassadors for Nature Conservation Margaret River Region (NCMRR).

