A powerful message sent from the stage

...And I say to the Leader of the Opposition I will not be lectured about sexism and misogyny by this man. I will not. And the Government will not be lectured about sexism and misogyny by this man. Not now, not ever...and if he wants to know what misogyny looks like in modern Australia, he doesn't need a motion in the House of Representatives, he needs a mirror. (PM Julia Gillard, 2012)
JULIA - a powerful and gripping solo dance theatre work by one of Australia's leading contemporary dancers, Natalie Allen - returns to the region on Friday October 14 at the Margaret River HEART.
On the eve of the ten year anniversary of her iconic misogyny speech in parliament, JULIA was created in response to Julia Gillard's time as Prime Minister and her legacy, to the wider culture of #MeToo, and the experience of sexism and misogyny, discrimination and violence directed towards women in Australia.
JULIA premiered in 2021 to sellout crowds, before a 15 minute excerpt was featured at the 2021 Margaret River Readers & Writers Festival as a free performance.
Michelle Wright, General Manager Arts Margaret River said the performance was very well received.
"It was wonderful to have a dance performance included in the festival program and attendees were surprised and delighted," she said.
"It is a truly accessible show and you don't have to be well versed in dance or theatre to get it.
"We are delighted to be able to bring the show back to Margaret River and have a surprise 'In Conversation' with local artist Fi Wilkie and Member for Warren Blackwood, Jane Kelsbie MLA in the foyer pre-show.
"We would like to encourage all women to come along and bring their partners, friends and daughters too."
Tickets: VIP $50 (including a glass of wine pre & post show plus a Q&A with the performer and director after the show), VIP ArtsMR member $44, Adult $40, Concession $36, Member $34, Youth $20
Book via artsmargaretriver.com, call 9758 7316 or visit the Arts Margaret River Office at the Community Centre (Monday to Friday 10am-4pm).
