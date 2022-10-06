Augusta-Margaret River Mail
A powerful message sent from the stage

By Nicky Lefebvre
October 6 2022 - 4:55am
JULIA - a gripping solo dance theatre work by Natalie Allen - returns to Margaret River HEART on October 14. Pictures Supplied.

...And I say to the Leader of the Opposition I will not be lectured about sexism and misogyny by this man. I will not. And the Government will not be lectured about sexism and misogyny by this man. Not now, not ever...and if he wants to know what misogyny looks like in modern Australia, he doesn't need a motion in the House of Representatives, he needs a mirror. (PM Julia Gillard, 2012)

Local News

