Working towards wellness

A South West ADHD expert and wellness coach says there are plenty of opportunities for those diagnosed with the condition to live a thriving and happy life.
Margaret River based Certified Clinical Provider Tessa Drysdale said there was huge demand in the region for support for both adults and children living with ADHD.
"I offer parent (emotion coaching), group coaching, individual 1:1 coaching for children and adults diagnosed or with suspected ADHD," she explained.
"Being an ADHDer myself I adore helping other people who are also ADHD.
"I am a passionate ADHD advocate and Wellness Coach and am inspired by helping people to overcome personal obstacles."
With over a four year Bachelor of Psychology degree and over 13 years clinical experience working with families, children and adults with ADHD and mood disorders, Ms Drysdale said she was also completing a bariatric counselling course to further expand her skills.
"I'm very busy... but I love to be busy," she said.
I'm inspired to help people to overcome personal obstacles...It has been my pleasure to work in the mental health industry as a clinician and workshop facilitator for the past ten years.- Tessa Drysdale
"It has been my pleasure to work in the mental health industry as a clinician and workshop facilitator for the past ten years."
Her experience has led her to help with workplace-based coaching, incorporating real world techniques to help ADHD employees thrive at work.
"I provide diversity and inclusion consultancy to corporations with ADHD employees as well as working one-on-one and in group sessions with ADHD employees to empower them to thrive with ADHD at home and in the workplace," she said.
ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) affects about one in twenty Australians, and according to ADHD Australia, is frequently misunderstood and under-diagnosed.
Key features are inattention, distractibility, hyperactivity and impulsivity, and it may also be linked to other co-occurring mental health conditions.
"Now, I am moving in the direction of doing more public speaking on topics that I'm passionate about - diversity inclusion in the workplace and inspiring women who have been diagnosed with ADHD later in life to thrive," said Ms Drysdale.
"Anything to do with ADHD excites me! I have a keen interest in neurodiversity and human rights, supporting individuals as they navigate personal challenges to live happier and healthier lives."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.