All things stringed: Guitar festival to kick off this weekend

Strings Attached: The West Australian Guitar Festival is set to bring some of the finest musicians, craftspeople and industry minds to town this weekend as the three day festival kicks off on Friday October 7.
Back for its third year, the festival features a packed lineup of live music, as well as workshops and exhibitions across the region catering to music fans, players, makers and members of the local community.
Nine venues will host more than 70 performances and sessions over the weekend, with live music from Jeff Lang, Hank Marvin with Gary Taylor and Nunzio Mondia, Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham, Chris Cheney of The Living End, Old Blood, Helen Shanahan, Jessie Gordon, and Carla Geneve.
Festival Director Dan White said there were plenty of opportunities for everyone to get involved.
"There's the free guitar and gear exhibition in the HEART foyer running for the whole weekend, featuring guitar makers and retailers showcasing world-class instruments and gear, celebrating all things guitar with exhibitors such as Scott Wise, Freo Guitars Jack Lambert Guitars, and world-renowned Ormsby Guitars.
"You can speak with the makers themselves, talk through the product with specialists, and get their feedback on what's right for you."
The HEART Soundshell will once again feature public performances on Saturday and Sunday, including the ever-popular Uke Club Margaret River, indie-folk twin sister duo Oceanique, First Nations singer-songwriter Boox Kid and local three-piece psychedelic rock and blues band, Wooden Fox.
Young locals will also have a chance to take part, with the festival's Youth Program offering workshops focused on helping emerging musicians learn the tricks of the trade.
"Whether you're looking to dip your toes or dive head first into the world of strings, you can get some hot tips on how to jam with friends, take songwriting to the next level, learn how to get started playing shows or nail your first few chords - there are tons of workshops on offer all weekend, all 100 percent free for the next wave of musicians and makers."
Individual ticket sales will be available through the main ticket desk at the Margaret River HEART all weekend for paid events or grab yourself a Weekend Pass for the full festival experience.
For the program and ticketing info, visit www.waguitarfestival.com.au
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
