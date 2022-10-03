Augusta-Margaret River Mail
All things stringed: Guitar festival to kick off this weekend

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
October 3 2022 - 2:30am
The Margaret River HEART Soundshell will once again host a great lineup of free public performances as part of the Strings Attached WA Guitar Festival. Picture: Isolated Photography

Strings Attached: The West Australian Guitar Festival is set to bring some of the finest musicians, craftspeople and industry minds to town this weekend as the three day festival kicks off on Friday October 7.

