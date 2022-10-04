Two Good: Hawks claim second consecutive flag in thrilling grand final clash | Photos

The Augusta Margaret River Hawks have taken their second South West Football League flag in a row with a nail biting comeback.
The win over South Bunbury came in the dying minutes of the game, as a mammoth defensive effort from the Tigers held the Hawks to just one goal in the first three quarters.
Hawks coach Matt Jamieson heaped praise on his South Bunbury compatriot Julian Burgess, who led the team to the final in his first year as head coach.
"That's the way Julian coaches, to negate a team's scoring. He's good at that, he can hold a team that can move the ball like us, and he did that," Jamieson said.
AMR led the first quarter by 7, having kicked the only goal of the opening term. However, the Tigers' defence held strong, allowing only three behinds in the second and third quarters.
The South Bunbury forwards sprung into action, kicking 4 goals, 3 behinds to lead AMR by 17 at three quarter time.
With the clock ticking down, AMR's Ben Taylor led a four-goal resurgence, with a punt on the run from outside fifty sending the Hawks into the lead, and fans into a frenzy.
"We were pretty confident that our brand was pretty good. they were trying to bottle us up," Jamieson said.
"We just needed to get the ball on the outside and run, and we managed to do that."
The Tigers looked to have re-gained control, keeping the ball in their forward half for the majority of the final five minutes.
Despite the efforts of the South Bunbury midfield, the Hawks let through just a single behind in the last 5 minutes. Holding on to their small lead as the siren sounded.
"Back to back doesn't come around too often," Jamieson said.
"It's just belief in our structure and our system. It helps with 16 guys that played in the last flag."
The win brought Augusta - Margaret River their fifth league flag, and second back to back grand final win. The first coming in 1995 off the back of the club's first SWFL premiership.
Sunday's Grand Final was the lowest scoring final in SWFL history, with final scores only totaling 70 points.
South Bunbury's Jace Cormack also made history, becoming the first to win the Pike Medal for best on ground from a losing side since 2006, and the thirteenth in the medal's 66 year history.
Results were switched earlier in the day, with South Bunbury's reserve side scoring an upset 9-point win over AMR.
Augusta Margaret River 5.7.37 South Bunbury 4.9.33
Goals: Augusta Margaret River - Ben Taylor 2, Tim Noakes 2, Mitchell Payne 1. South Bunbury - Kade Wallrodt 1, Ethan Nordahl 1, Chris Atthowe 1, Jace Cormack 1.
