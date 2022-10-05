Margaret River's four-legged friends are set to take to the dogwalk in style this month, with the annual Margaret River Brewhouse Dogtoberfest competition landing at the venue on Saturday October 15.
Coinciding with the month's Halloween and Oktoberfest celebrations, the day sees locals and visitors of the canine variety dressed in their finest costumes to compete for top honours.
Brewhouse brewer Caitlin Ellis is hoping for another win this year for her beloved pooch Henry, who has been part of her family for around a year and a half and has collected multiple Dogtoberfest wins.
"I actually started working here at the Brewhouse around the same time as we adopted Henry from a pug rescue group in Perth," Ellis explained.
"Although he's definitely a pug mixed with something else, he's way too big to be just 'pug'!"
The California native arrived in the region around four years ago to work vintage, and after a few years sought to move into brewing.
"I just wanted to try something different to winemaking - my partner is also a winemaker so it was nice to be able to have something different to talk about at home."
Also keeping her busy - and Henry well fed - is Ellis' side hustle, a quirky business she developed through her love of baking.
"I already enjoyed baking at home and it was just a natural progression for me to make some treats for Henry and other local dogs."
The venture took off, with the homemade snacks available for purchase through her instagram page @margiesbarkery as well as over the counter at the Margaret River Bakery.
She encouraged locals to head to the Dogtoberfest event with their canine pals to be in the running to win some of the Margies Barkery treats for themselves.
"It's just a really fun day for everyone, the kids get into it and cheer on all the dogs and it's great to see the creativity that comes out with a lot of the costumes."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.