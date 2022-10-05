Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Brewhouse 'Dogtoberfest' to celebrate canine companions

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated October 5 2022 - 8:25am, first published 8:00am
Margaret River Brewhouse brewer Caitlin Ellis said most of the brewing team were dog owners and the venue was a very dog-friendly place to hang out. Picture: Jodie Berry Photography

Margaret River's four-legged friends are set to take to the dogwalk in style this month, with the annual Margaret River Brewhouse Dogtoberfest competition landing at the venue on Saturday October 15.

