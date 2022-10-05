Young soccer star selected to play in Singapore

Tori plays club soccer for Football Margaret River, in the mixed U14s Glory team in the Leeuwin Naturaliste Junior Soccer Association, and was on the LNJSA Girls Country Week teams in 2020, 2021 and 2022. Her desire to progress in the sport saw her taking part in extra training at the Football West Training Centre in Margaret River, the LNJSA U14 Girls Development Squad and the Hyundai Talent Support Program run through Football West in Busselton.