Young soccer star selected to play in Singapore

Thirteen year old soccer player Tori Armstrong is set to travel to Singapore later this year after her many years of hard work and training led to her selection to represent her home State.
The Margaret River local is fundraising in earnest to help with travel costs, following her appointment to the 2022 Goldfields WA Female 13/14s team, heading to Singapore in November to play in The Singa Cup.
"Tori has been playing soccer since 2013," said proud mum Sharon Padman.
This is a huge opportunity to travel train, play and learn abroad.- Sharon Padman
"She loves that it is a mixed team sport and has really enjoyed some of the different friendships that she has made with local club soccer, but also with travelling to the Country Week competitions."
Tori plays club soccer for Football Margaret River, in the mixed U14s Glory team in the Leeuwin Naturaliste Junior Soccer Association, and was on the LNJSA Girls Country Week teams in 2020, 2021 and 2022. Her desire to progress in the sport saw her taking part in extra training at the Football West Training Centre in Margaret River, the LNJSA U14 Girls Development Squad and the Hyundai Talent Support Program run through Football West in Busselton.
That program and a subsequent appearance at a carnival in Perth saw Tori selected for the Goldfields WA team.
"This is a huge opportunity to travel train, play and learn abroad," said Ms Padman.
With travel expenses reaching past $3000, she said the family was aiming to raise part of the funds with a huge sausage sizzle, cake stall and raggle to be held at the Margaret River Venison Farm.
"At the moment we are gathering prizes for the raffle and would welcome any donations possible."
To show your support for Tori's trip to Singapore, visit Margaret River Venison Farm, 5103 Caves Rd, Cowaramup, from 10am - 2pm on Saturday October 8, 2022.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
