Region's best wine and food in spotlight at Fine Vines 2022

The best of the Margaret River region's food and wine will be on show next week as the annual Fine Vines Festival kicks off, boasting a lineup of nearly 80 producers taking part in events across the festival window.
The festival offers wine lovers the chance to get up close and personal with winemakers, chefs, growers and producers at a range of events, workshops and behind-the-scenes gatherings curated for Fine Vines.
Margaret River Open Vineyards gives people a rare insight into the wine estates not usually open to the public, with fifteen winemakers participating from Dunsborough to Rosa Brook.
Festival co-director Erin Molloy of Ahoy Management said festivalgoers would have the chance to taste new release wines not yet available for sale, to learn about wines and vineyard management from the winemakers themselves, and discover wines they may not have tried before.
La Kooki's Eloise Jarvis said they would be teaming up with Corymbia for their Open Vineyards offering.
"There's nothing better than sharing wines and stories from both sides of the tasting bench," Jarvis said.
"People can join us at Corymbia's Calgardup Vineyard, bringing a focus not only onto our wines but how we can help protect and preserve the amazing biodiversity that surrounds us in this unique part of the world."
Burnside Organic Farm's Jamie McCall said Open Vineyards was a great opportunity to showcase their biodynamic practices, and allowed people to experience more of the region.
"It gives us the opportunity to share our wine, and our story," he said.
"Being a small producer it can sometimes be hard to be heard, but Fine Vines lets us open our doors and allow people to experience the Burnside Organic Farm journey."
Hot on the heels of an awards-laden 2022, and with new Head Chef Aaron Lim's menu impressing diners daily, Xanadu Wines will host 'On the Lawn at Xanadu' as part of Fine Vines.
The event offers a chance to sample wines from 2023 Halliday Wine Companion Winemaker of the Year Glenn Goodall, with Lim's Southeast Asian hawker-style street eats and live music adding to the good vibes.
A masterclass before the event will give those looking for a deeper dive into their wine knowledge the chance to learn from the winemakers and sample some of the estate's Vinework range.
Xanadu's Caity Bramich said the whole team was looking forward to the event.
"We're really excited to for people to come and meet our incredible winemakers and be some of the first to sample our Vinework range, which expresses the toil of the land and many hours spent nurturing the vineyard - watching, tending and tasting," she said.
"The tier is a celebration and reward for the hours spent walking amongst the vines, connecting with our growers and the region's land, with the labels a geo-map of where our winery crew have walked in the vineyard.
"We're also looking forward to showcasing Aaron Lim's new direction at the Southeast Asian food stations we have in store. It'll be a great day for everyone."
Open Vineyards participants will also be able to track their tastes and wines they enjoy with festival partner, WithWine.
Guests are encouraged to download the WithWine app, and start exploring the vineyards participating for Open Vineyards.
Other first-weekend festival events include a five-course dinner paired with Credaro wines at Shelter Brewing Co in Busselton, a special sunset whale watching cruise with Clairault Streicker wines and canapes, a long table dinner in Rosa Brook with Yallingup-grown produce from Tiller Dining's farm, and a guided winemaking masterclass and mozzarella demonstration at Juniper Estate, as well as many more events across the Capes.
The full festival program and tickets are available at www.finevinesfestival.com
Fine Vines Festival is proudly supported by Margaret River Wine Association, City of Busselton, Tourism WA, Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association, Augusta Margaret River Shire, WithWine, Buy West East Best, WA Good Food Guide and Hire in Style.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
