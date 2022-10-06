Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Leadership program opens to South West professionals

Nicky Lefebvre
Nicky Lefebvre
Updated October 6 2022 - 5:26am, first published 4:38am
The Creative Leadership Program, facilitated by psychologist Dr Shona Erskine, was developed in response to feedback from artists and arts workers seeking to build their leadership skills in regional communities. Picture: Supplied

Arts Margaret River has partnered with Regional Arts WA to welcome South West professionals to a dynamic, career-developing Creative Leadership Program.

