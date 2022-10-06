Leadership program opens to South West professionals

Arts Margaret River has partnered with Regional Arts WA to welcome South West professionals to a dynamic, career-developing Creative Leadership Program.
Held over two days in November, the Program has been designed for organisations, community leaders, local governments, teachers, artists, and creative thinkers who want to develop their leadership skills.
Arts Margaret River Hub Manager Michelle Wright said the program, facilitated by psychologist Dr Shona Erskine, was a response to feedback from artists and arts workers seeking leadership development in regional communities.
"We are very excited to be able to offer the Creative Leadership Program to our Margaret River community," Ms Wright said.
"We recently presented the program in Harvey and had a great turnout of participants from varied backgrounds.
"Dr Erskine is a marvellous facilitator and teaches valuable creative thinking skills for those working in any kind of industry."
Ms Wright said she was keen to see a range of participants using the program to grow their leadership skills.
"For our region to thrive, we understand that these skills are vital to work together and build a stronger, more vibrant community," she said.
The Program will next take place across two days in the beautiful surrounds of Tanah Marah, north of Margaret River townsite.
Arts Margaret River is offering several bursaries to local creatives wanting to attend the program.
Applicants can apply by sending a brief outline (100 words) of their practice and how they think the Creative Leadership Program will assist them. Applications can be sent to manager@artsmargaretriver.com by October 21.
The Creative Leadership Program will be held from 9am to 4pm on November 8-9.
Cost: $250 including morning/afternoon tea and lunch each day.
Venue: Tanah Marah, Tanah Marah Road, Bramley (between Margaret River and Cowaramup)
For more information and to book, visit www.artsmargaretriver.com/creative-leadership-program
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
