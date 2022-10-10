Four simple steps could save your life

The four simple steps to making your Bush Fire Survival Plan are: Discuss, Prepare, Know and Keep.
DISCUSS: One of the most important things to do before a bush fire is to decide what you'll do if one should start. Will you leave early or stay and fight?
If you're leaving where will you go, how will you get there and what will you take? If you are staying is your home well prepared and do you have everything you need to survive the risk?
PREPARE: Defending your home from a bush fire can be challenging and you will need the right equipment. Remember, while firefighters and emergency services will do everything they can to help you, there's no guarantee that there will be a fire truck available.
If you decide to stay with your property, it's your responsibility to be prepared. The relevant fire authority in your region will have a checklist of what will need.
KNOW: You need to keep track of the alert level so you know what you should do. Advice means a fire has started but there is no immediate danger so stay up to date in case the situation changes; watch and act is a heightened level of threat, conditions are changing and you need to start taking action; emergency warning is the highest level of bush fire alert and means you may be in danger.
KEEP: Keep all the key information you may need in one place. Your relevant fire authority can provide you with any apps, websites or phone numbers you may need.
