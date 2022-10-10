Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News
Our Places

Exclusive glimpse into six inspiring gardens this weekend

Updated October 10 2022 - 5:30am, first published 5:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent and Kate Carter, who will open their gorgeous Witchcliffe garden to the public for the Open Nature Gardens Weekend. Picture: Trevor Paddenburg

The program for this weekend's Open Nature Gardens Weekend has been finalised with six inspiring nature and wildlife gardens throwing their doors open to the community on Saturday and Sunday, October 15-16.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.