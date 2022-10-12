Board calls for more funding to address issues at Cowaramup Primary School

Locals waiting for news of funding to address structural problems at Cowaramup Primary School have been left underwhelmed by a commitment offered by the WA Minister for Education.
Following concerns raised by the school community over sagging roofs and deterioration of classroom buildings, Member for the South West, Jackie Jarvis MLC said she raised the matter with the Education Minister, who had also received correspondence directly from the school board.
"The school and board have been informed works to rectify a sagging roof will be completed over the summer holiday period," Ms Jarvis said, adding that the funds were in addition to $75,000 in Maintenance Blitz funding allocated in 2019, and a $40,000 primary school science equipment grant paid in June 2021.
"I thank the Minister for the swift response to the concerns raised by the school community and I'm pleased we have been able to deliver this for Cowaramup Primary School."
In Parliament on Tuesday, the Education Minister confirmed $60,000 from the Department of Education's 2022-23 central maintenance budget was secured to repair the sagging roof in Rooms 2 and 3 at the school.
"All high-risk maintenance and minor works items identified in the most recent building condition assessment have been remediated," Minister Ellery said.
She too pointed out the $75,000 allocation by the McGowan government in 2019, and the $40,000 science equipment grant.
"I am pleased to be able to deliver these important maintenance works for Cowaramup Primary School," she said.
But Cowaramup Primary School Board Chair Joel Hall said he was concerned the issue had moved away from the importance of providing essential facilities on campus.
"It's an issue that has become politicised, when we'd really like to see an actual commitment to the audit the government conducted in 2016 that identified a serious need for more classrooms," he said.
Mr Hall said while he welcomed any investment into the school, ignoring the larger problems facing the growing student cohort and wider community.
"We've had funding for things like science equipment, for which we don't have a science room and instead have to wheel the science equipment from room to room.
"This school is in an area of extremely high growth and investing in the school is for the benefit of the whole community, not just the kids."
Mr Hall said with the Cowaramup population increasing so quickly, more demand was being placed on the school and it was important to support new arrivals and existing families with more than "a bandaid solution".
"It's not sufficient to address just one or two things, more needs to be done to prepare the school for the growth this community is experiencing."
Vasse MLA Libby Mettam said the commitment from the State government fell short of what was required at the school.
The deputy leader of the WA Liberal Party has long championed upgrades to the South West school and called the funding announcement "an insult".
"The safety and infrastructure issues go well beyond just the sagging roofs, as outlined in the 2016 audit of the school, and it is an insult to this school community that the Minister has only committed to addressing this dangerous issue after five years in government," Ms Mettam told the Mail this week.
"It is concerning that despite ongoing requests for this aged school to receive funding, it took the roof to reach this dangerous state before the Minister responded," she said.
"The inadequacy of the Early Childhood area and teaching capacity areas, the fact that floor space is significantly below the requirement for a school of this size and over half the classrooms are transportable are all an ongoing concern."
Ms Mettam said the commitment fell short of a $6 million funding promise from the previous Liberal National government, and that she would continue to advocate for the upgrades.
Ms Jarvis said the Department of Education was actively monitoring enrolment growth and the increased residential development in the region.
"Towns across the South West are experiencing significant population growth and I am committed to ensuring all local students have access to a high quality education," she said.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
