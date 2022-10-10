Margaret River skateboarders among WA's best

Margaret River's young skaters were at it again this week, excelling at two of WA's premier Big Bowl skateboarding competitions - Scarborough Groundswell Festival on Sunday 3 October and Etnies AM National Qualifier in Bunbury on Thursday 6 October.
Both of these events are Australian Skateboarding Federation-sanctioned events, contributing towards National Rankings.
Indigo (Gogo) Dale, 12, started her day by competing in the Groundswell Surf Competition, taking out the Bronze in the Junior Mixed division.
Gogo then stepped up several categories, competing in the Women's Big Bowl Skateboarding Open division, where she took out Bronze.
Indigo backed up her podium place at Groundswell by taking out Gold in the 15 and Under division at the Etnies AM Competition in Bunbury.
Having recently been selected for sponsorship from Aikenhead Skate and Maple Road Skateboards, Margaret River's Jake Turnbull won Bronze in the very hotly contested boys under 9 Big Bowl competition at Groundswell.
At just seven years old, Jake was one of the youngest competitors.
He then went on to take out Silver at the Etnies AM Bunbury National Qualifier, missing out on gold by just a few points.
Margaret River skaters dominated in the 15 and Under Men's division of the Bunbury competition, with Momentum Skateboards-sponsored Rollins (Roly) Moore securing Gold, and Malik Garcez collecting Silver.
One of the region's top skaters, Zacc Connell, managed to take out Silver in the coveted Bunbury Men's Open Division, despite being barely recovered from a significant knee operation.
Rollins, Jake, Malik, Zacc and Indigo's regular training at the Margaret River Skatepark have been paying dividends, with all five ranked amongst WA's best skaters.
Margaret River is lucky enough to have a world class skatepark and all of the kids mentioned are supported by the Concrete Club, run by Jacque Ashworth.
Follow their journeys on Instagram - @indigo.dale, @jakeyskate2015, @malikgarcez, and @_rollinsmoore.
