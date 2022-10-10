Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Margaret River skateboarders among WA's best

By Anthony Dale
Updated October 10 2022 - 5:47am, first published 5:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gogo Dale took out Bronze in both the Junior Surf and Open Womens Big Bowl Skateboarding. Picture: Supplied

Margaret River's young skaters were at it again this week, excelling at two of WA's premier Big Bowl skateboarding competitions - Scarborough Groundswell Festival on Sunday 3 October and Etnies AM National Qualifier in Bunbury on Thursday 6 October.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.