Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Clubs move to secure imports for summer season

By Allan Miller
Updated October 11 2022 - 5:11am, first published 1:05am
Allrounder Ben Cadd has been appointed as Dunsborough Cricket Clubs training coach this season. Photo: Vanessa Hatton.

ITALIAN international cricketer Fida Hussain will head the batting this weekend for Yallingup-Oddbods (YOBS) when the reigning A-Grade premiers face off against St Mary's in Saturday's opening round of the Busselton-Margaret River Cricket Association season.

