Clubs move to secure imports for summer season

ITALIAN international cricketer Fida Hussain will head the batting this weekend for Yallingup-Oddbods (YOBS) when the reigning A-Grade premiers face off against St Mary's in Saturday's opening round of the Busselton-Margaret River Cricket Association season.
Hussain, 34, hails from West Hallam Cricket Club in the Derbyshire league and has played alongside former YOBS player Nick Maiolo in the Italian national cricket team, said YOBS president Matty Braid.
Matt Connaughton has been named YOBS' club captain this year and will enjoy plenty of support, with no fewer than five former A-Grade captains playing alongside him, which could be a club record.
Tom Payne (B-Grade) and Darren Cameron (C-Grade) have been re-appointed as captains of the lower teams at YOBS, while Steven Mott will take up the reins as captain of the YOBS Academy team and is looking forward to working with the dads and the sons.
The return of Harvey Golding from Perth has given YOBS a further boost, while Ross Ligtermoet has been named as club coach.
YOBS have also been impressed with the progression of young fast bowler Bailey Knipe, said Braid.
This season marks 50 years since the Yallingup and Oddbods clubs combined forces as YOBS and a club reunion is planned for February.
Meanwhile at St Marys, new A-Grade skipper Peter Grygorcewicz aims to keep his club competitive despite some heavy losses in the batting.
Saints veteran allrounders Danny Hatton and Ben Lloyd have both retired after long careers.
Although aggressive top-order batsman Jono Lloyd has not trained, it is hoped he will play.
Exciting wicketkeeper-batsman Ajith Rajapaksha has not been able to get his visa renewed and looks likely to miss the season.
However, St Mary's president Ben Mattock said on the positive side, young keeper-batsman Micah Wesley has joined St Marys and looks set to take over behind the stumps from Rajapaksha.
Saints also look like fielding another strong bowling attack this season, with left-armer Tom Keeffe and right-arm quicks Dylan Tomlinson and allrounder Justin Chandler all vying with Mattock for the new ball.
St Marys have named Aaron Smith (B-Grade) and Karl Clively (C-Grade) to captain the lower ranks.
Keen young bowler Tyler Campbell is back playing at Saints, and the club is benefitting from the presence of up-and-comers Lachy Campbell, Brodie Clively and Spencer Drummond, said Mattock.
At Dunsborough Cricket Club, Hugh Mugford is the only A-Grade captain from last year's Busselton-Margaret River competition to be reappointed to the job.
Dunsborough have two under-19 imports from the United Kingdom joining their club this season, said club president Mat Lepidi.
They are Mathew Lowe, a left-hand opening batsman, and Nathan Chadburne, an allrounder, both from Conisbrough Cricket Club.
"We've lost Aaron Mott who has retired, Aaron Andrich who is travelling and also Ian Purcell from our A-Grade side," said Lepidi.
"But Brodie Gould is back from a shoulder injury and we are looking forward to what Alex Cooke and Elijah Truscott can bring to the club this year."
Cameron Morris (B-Grade) and Darcy Carroll (C-Grade) are the other captains at Dunsborough, while Ben Cadd has been appointed the head coach.
"Numbers at training have been good. The main aim of the club is to enjoy good hard wicket, have a lot of fun, and look after the wellbeing of everyone," said Lepidi.
Down south, Cowaramup and Margaret River Hawks are both desperately looking for numbers to bolster their junior ranks.
Both clubs have only eight under-16 players so far, but they both remain hopeful of fielding under-16 sides in the Busselton-Margaret River Junior Cricket Association, said Cowaramup president Ben Kirkham.
