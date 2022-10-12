Locals eye nature play plan for Cowaramup park

A bold plan to create a new adventure playground in the heart of Cowaramup has received a wave of early support from the local community.
Spearheaded by Cowaramup residents and business owners Wendy Sibly and Kate Tarrant, the plan would see a space within the town's Pioneer Park transformed into a nature-based play area for all ages.
"Alice Boyd who heads up Woven Cowaramup had the idea around the same time I did, and a chance conversation we had helped us realise we could join forces," explained Wendy, who owns and operates Mukau Giftware & Gallery.
An area of the park behind the outdoor stage was identified as being underutilised and the group decided it would be a great location for a new community facility.
"It's all natural, we're talking about doing a big fort there with different levels for big kids and little kids," said Wendy on a visit to the space last week.
"We're kind of thinking like a real Lost Boys, Robin Hood sort of style area, with bridges between the trees, things built into the trees," added Kate Tarrant, owner of local business Wolf Kin Studio.
"There is a huge need for a park like this," she said.
"We always knew the town was exploding, and when we looked at the census data and we spoke to the community recently... the amount of families coming into this area is immense.
"The Primary School is heaving, there are so many young families and there is so much foot traffic in this park but it is underutilised. You could have people really stopping and spending time in Cowaramup, staying for lunch, shopping at the local shops and letting the kids play."
The pair made contact with experienced nature playground designers, with a view to developing a space for everyone in the community.
"There are two little apparatus there now, they don't exactly blend into the landscape. And they're really designed for bigger kids, my little ones can't get up there," said Kate.
"What we're designing will hopefully encourage that creative, nature based play," said Wendy.
"We're doing a mud kitchen, with pots and pans from the Lions shed, and we've had ideas about a tractor and a sandpit, and hopefully some seating and elevated walkways. For kids who have lesser abilities we will have accessible swings and ramps."
The pair said they were discussing how to incorporate Aboriginal artwork by local artists into the playground space, and would also seek support from local groups and businesses who could offer their help.
A petition was raised to garner local support for the idea, and at the time of printing had secured 363 signatures.
Wendy said the idea had backing from AMR Shire councillor Julia Meldrum, and along with letters of support from the Cowaramup PS P&C, the Cowaramup Men's Shed, the Cowaramup Business Association, the Lions Club of Vasse and the Cowaramup Halls, Reserves & Residents Association, would submit their petition to the council meeting this week.
"If one person out of each average family of four has signed, then it's probably catering for around 1400-odd people in the community," said Wendy. "At the moment we're trying to secure use of the land, then we'll start to focus on fundraising."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
