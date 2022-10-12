Margaret River Ag Show promises big range of stalls

The Margaret River Ag Show committee has revealed some of the exciting stalls preparing to set up at Gloucester Park Showgrounds this November.
"We have had a great response to this year's show with an array and variety of different stalls," said President Lara Armstrong.
"There's something to interest everyone, with some of the old favourites, and plenty of new choices coming."
Patrons will have a chance to sample Swan Valley Distillery's limoncello, gin and vodka, and can also enjoy a beer at the Beer Farm tent.
Margaret River Party Hire will be right next door, providing a chill out area with games and sweet treats for the kids.
Ms Armstrong said there would be a range of treats for all taste buds, including Go Nuts for Donuts, The Donut Shop, Floss Girls and Luv a Lolly, Catering West Dutch Pancakes, Mr Wicked Ice cream and Mai Tardi Gelato and coffee vans.
On the savoury side, food vans including Spice Odysee Indian food, Bella Napoli pizza, Tres Brasas Argentinian BBQ, Anton's Bratwurst, The Melt Method's toasties, Ta's Snacks Thai food, Bintang Lima Indonesian, Bunsen Burgers, Fog Dogs, Chef Francisco's Spanish paella, and The Well Dressed Potato will park up at the Show.
"Many stalls of interest will be back including our regular Machinery Club of WA, Margaret River Machinery, while Cowaramup Agencies' will be showcasing a huge array of interesting rural products and information," Ms Armstrong said.
"CWA Rosa Glen will be selling their cookbooks, and you can buy a sausage sizzle or a homemade cake or two."
Local groups including the Margaret River Hockey and Tennis Clubs, Margaret River Emergency Services and the Margaret River Toy Library will host displays to help people find out more about their work.
There is still time to apply for 'Trade Space' at this year's Ag Show.
Email Sonya Poletti trade@margaretrivershow.com or visit the new website www.margaretrivershow.com for more details.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.